MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.80 Per Share

Brokerages expect MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Rating) to post ($0.80) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for MacroGenics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.69) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.92). MacroGenics reported earnings per share of ($0.90) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that MacroGenics will report full-year earnings of ($2.55) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.11) to ($1.81). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($2.70) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.27) to ($2.30). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow MacroGenics.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.13). MacroGenics had a negative return on equity of 67.34% and a negative net margin of 260.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on MGNX shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of MacroGenics in a report on Friday, February 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised shares of MacroGenics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of MacroGenics in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of MacroGenics from $40.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of MacroGenics from $35.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.73.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in MacroGenics during the first quarter valued at $59,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of MacroGenics in the first quarter valued at $80,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 101.9% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 2,706 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,079 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,929 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 11.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,639 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MGNX stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $8.93. 42,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 634,428. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.72. MacroGenics has a 52-week low of $7.91 and a 52-week high of $36.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $547.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 2.17.

MacroGenics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering and developing antibody-based therapeutics designed to modulate the human immune response for the treatment of cancer. Its product pipeline includes Margetuximab, Flotetuzumab, Retifanlimab, Enoblituzumab, Tebotelimab, MGC018, MGD019, IMGC936, and MGD014 for infectious diseases.

