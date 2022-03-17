Macy’s (NYSE:M) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.130-$4.520 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.060. The company issued revenue guidance of $24.46 billion-$24.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $24.23 billion.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on M shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on Macy’s from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Gordon Haskett boosted their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Macy’s from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Macy’s from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Macy’s from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.50.

NYSE M traded up $0.56 on Thursday, hitting $27.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,787,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,972,748. The firm has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.95, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.92. Macy’s has a 52-week low of $14.76 and a 52-week high of $37.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Macy’s ( NYSE:M Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $8.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.45 billion. Macy’s had a return on equity of 53.59% and a net margin of 5.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Macy’s will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.1575 per share. This is a positive change from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Macy’s’s payout ratio is presently 13.70%.

Macy’s declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 28.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of M. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Macy’s by 212.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 501,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,138,000 after acquiring an additional 341,243 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Macy’s by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 444,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,625,000 after purchasing an additional 6,964 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Macy’s by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 206,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,415,000 after purchasing an additional 57,084 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Macy’s by 57.9% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 129,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,395,000 after buying an additional 47,553 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 95,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,511,000 after buying an additional 21,914 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

