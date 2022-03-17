Madalena Energy (CVE:MVN) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Madalena Energy Inc (CVE:MVN – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$0.08. Madalena Energy shares last traded at C$0.08, with a volume of 111,000 shares traded.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.24, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of C$43.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.08.
Madalena Energy Company Profile (CVE:MVN)
Read More
- The Bottom Is In For Williams-Sonoma But Wait to Buy It
- This Is A Buyable Bottom For Homebuilder Lennar
- Candence Design Stock is Rebounding
- 3 Stocks Breaking Out in a Mixed Market
- Warby Parker is One For the Watchlist
Receive News & Ratings for Madalena Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madalena Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.