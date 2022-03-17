Made Tech Group (LON:MTEC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Made Tech Group (LON:MTEC – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Shares of Made Tech Group stock opened at GBX 44 ($0.57) on Tuesday. Made Tech Group has a 12-month low of GBX 37.20 ($0.48) and a 12-month high of GBX 150 ($1.95). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a current ratio of 5.08. The stock has a market capitalization of £65.15 million and a PE ratio of -88.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 92.71.

In other Made Tech Group news, insider Joanne Carolyn Lake purchased 20,833 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 48 ($0.62) per share, for a total transaction of £9,999.84 ($13,003.69).

Made Tech Group Plc provides digital, data, and technology services to the public sector in the United Kingdom. The company offers digital delivery, data infrastructure and insights, embedded capabilities, and legacy application transformation services. It serves central and local government, housing, healthcare, transport, and education; police, justice, and emergency; and space, defense, and security sectors.

