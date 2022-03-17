Madison Wealth Partners Inc Acquires Shares of 2,122 Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Madison Wealth Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,122 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nadler Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Chevron by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,089 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co grew its stake in Chevron by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 23,172 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,719,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,993 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV grew its stake in Chevron by 2.7% in the third quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 3,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 3.0% in the third quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 3,162 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. 65.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $157.71 on Thursday. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $92.86 and a 12 month high of $174.76. The stock has a market cap of $307.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.37, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $138.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by ($0.55). Chevron had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 9.62%. The firm had revenue of $48.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was up 91.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 12.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 69.78%.

In other Chevron news, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 15,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.91, for a total transaction of $2,060,105.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $4,340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 639,115 shares of company stock worth $85,758,897 in the last ninety days. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CVX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Chevron from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Chevron from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Chevron from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Chevron from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chevron has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.30.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

