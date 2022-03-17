Magellan Aerospace (TSE:MAL) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Magellan Aerospace Co. (TSE:MAL – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$9.89. Magellan Aerospace shares last traded at C$9.89, with a volume of 2,630 shares.

The stock has a market cap of C$574.98 million and a PE ratio of -31.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$9.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.94.

Magellan Aerospace

Magellan Aerospace Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells aero engine, and aero structure assemblies and components for the aerospace markets in Canada, the United States, Europe, and Asia. It offers aero engine products, such as engine frames, compressor and fan cases, turbine cases, shafts, rotor spools, discs and blisks, and gearbox housings; and combustion liners and cases, exhaust frames and systems, engine bypass ducts and frames, acoustically treated exhaust systems, and fan cowl doors, as well as repair and overhaul services.

