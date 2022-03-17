Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.00.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MX shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th.

In related news, insider Young-Joon Kim acquired 5,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.37 per share, for a total transaction of $94,840.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Woung Moo Lee sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.58, for a total transaction of $130,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in Magnachip Semiconductor by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Magnachip Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Magnachip Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter valued at $220,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Magnachip Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Magnachip Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MX traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $17.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 344,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 696,937. The company has a market cap of $796.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.07. Magnachip Semiconductor has a one year low of $15.11 and a one year high of $26.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.00 and its 200-day moving average is $18.26.

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. Magnachip Semiconductor had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 10.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Magnachip Semiconductor will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of analog and mixed-signal platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things (IoT) applications, consumer, industrial and automotive applications. It provides a range of standard products to customers worldwide. The company was founded on November 26, 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

