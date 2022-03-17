Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on MX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

Get Magnachip Semiconductor alerts:

NYSE MX traded up $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $17.39. The stock had a trading volume of 344,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 696,937. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.26. Magnachip Semiconductor has a 52-week low of $15.11 and a 52-week high of $26.98. The stock has a market cap of $796.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.07.

Magnachip Semiconductor ( NYSE:MX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.03. Magnachip Semiconductor had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 10.03%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Magnachip Semiconductor will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Woung Moo Lee sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.58, for a total transaction of $130,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Young-Joon Kim bought 5,460 shares of Magnachip Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.37 per share, for a total transaction of $94,840.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,120,291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,896,000 after purchasing an additional 148,421 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 68,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 12,483 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Magnachip Semiconductor by 178.2% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 97,541 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 62,480 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Magnachip Semiconductor by 535.1% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 93,207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after acquiring an additional 78,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Magnachip Semiconductor by 1,704.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 78,279 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after acquiring an additional 73,941 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.97% of the company’s stock.

About Magnachip Semiconductor (Get Rating)

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of analog and mixed-signal platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things (IoT) applications, consumer, industrial and automotive applications. It provides a range of standard products to customers worldwide. The company was founded on November 26, 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Magnachip Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnachip Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.