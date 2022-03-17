Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) Price Target Raised to $29.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $23.00 to $29.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

MGY has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. TheStreet cut Magnolia Oil & Gas from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Magnolia Oil & Gas from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Magnolia Oil & Gas from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Magnolia Oil & Gas currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.45.

Shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas stock opened at $21.76 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.54 and a 200 day moving average of $19.87. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 12 month low of $10.29 and a 12 month high of $25.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37.

Magnolia Oil & Gas ( NYSE:MGY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.08. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 47.42% and a net margin of 38.85%. The company had revenue of $332.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.40 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s revenue for the quarter was up 120.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Magnolia Oil & Gas will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Magnolia Oil & Gas’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This represents a yield of 1.3%. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s payout ratio is 17.09%.

In other Magnolia Oil & Gas news, Director Ltd. Enervest sold 7,500,000 shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.72, for a total transaction of $162,900,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 43.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 25,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 35.2% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 10.2% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the period.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in oil and gas exploration and production business. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on July 31, 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

