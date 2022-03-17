Malayan Banking Berhad (OTCMKTS:MLYBY) Plans $0.13 Dividend

Malayan Banking Berhad (OTCMKTS:MLYBY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 15th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.1264 per share on Monday, April 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th.

Shares of MLYBY stock opened at $8.20 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.49. Malayan Banking Berhad has a fifty-two week low of $3.35 and a fifty-two week high of $9.00.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Malayan Banking Berhad from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Malayan Banking Bhd. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of commercial banking and related financial services. It operates through the following segments: Group Community Financial Services (CFS), Group Corporate Banking and Global Markets, Group Investment Banking, Group Asset Management, and Group Insurance and Takaful.

