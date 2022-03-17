ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) Research Coverage Started at Stifel Nicolaus

Research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on MANT. Bank of America raised ManTech International from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised ManTech International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 26th. William Blair raised ManTech International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on ManTech International from $92.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered ManTech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ManTech International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.17.

MANT traded up $3.08 on Thursday, reaching $88.34. 286,522 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 281,660. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.63. The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 0.74. ManTech International has a twelve month low of $66.91 and a twelve month high of $92.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

ManTech International ( NASDAQ:MANT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $634.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $644.09 million. ManTech International had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 9.26%. The company’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ManTech International will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of ManTech International by 102.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 458 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of ManTech International by 1,578.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of ManTech International during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of ManTech International by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,746 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ManTech International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $140,000. 96.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ManTech International Corp. engages in the provision of information technology and technical services solutions. It also offers cyber security, software and systems development, enterprise information technology, multi-disciplined intelligence, program protection and mission assurance, system engineering, test and evaluation, command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, training, supply chain, and management consulting.

