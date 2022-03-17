Marketfield Asset Management LLC Sells 906 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Marketfield Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,912 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 906 shares during the quarter. Intel accounts for 1.8% of Marketfield Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Marketfield Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Intel in the third quarter valued at about $727,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in Intel by 2.8% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,511 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Intel by 5.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,235,326 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,528,991,000 after buying an additional 1,378,548 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Intel by 63.9% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 514,526 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $28,885,000 after buying an additional 200,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in Intel by 13.7% in the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 114,661 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $6,109,000 after buying an additional 13,782 shares in the last quarter. 61.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.27 per share, for a total transaction of $247,912.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 3,863 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total value of $188,553.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTC stock opened at $46.63 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.55. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $43.63 and a 52-week high of $68.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $19.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.36 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 25.14%. Intel’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. This is an increase from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.04%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $55.00 price target on Intel in a research report on Friday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Intel from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $40.00 target price on Intel in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Mizuho cut their target price on Intel from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 target price on Intel in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.83.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

