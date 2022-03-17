Marketfield Asset Management LLC Sells 908 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Marketfield Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,170 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 908 shares during the quarter. Devon Energy comprises approximately 2.6% of Marketfield Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Marketfield Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $3,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 25,897,429 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $919,617,000 after buying an additional 84,866 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,567,536 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $517,294,000 after buying an additional 1,270,392 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 87,102.0% in the 3rd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 13,912,210 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $493,965,000 after buying an additional 13,896,256 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,175,618 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $431,370,000 after buying an additional 1,032,242 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,662,546 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $378,627,000 after buying an additional 139,322 shares during the period. 88.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $53.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.60.

Devon Energy stock opened at $52.46 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Devon Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $20.14 and a 1 year high of $63.10. The company has a market cap of $34.84 billion, a PE ratio of 12.58, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.89.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The energy company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.18. Devon Energy had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 26.76%. The company had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. Research analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 11th. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.62%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.92%.

In related news, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.40, for a total value of $1,310,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey L. Ritenour sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.35, for a total transaction of $3,209,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 130,108 shares of company stock worth $7,660,834. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

