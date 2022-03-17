Markforged (NYSE:MKFG) Posts Earnings Results

Markforged (NYSE:MKFG – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. Markforged updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.310-$-0.280 EPS.

NYSE:MKFG opened at $3.81 on Thursday. Markforged has a twelve month low of $2.95 and a twelve month high of $12.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.96.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MKFG. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Markforged in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.50 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Markforged from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum began coverage on Markforged in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.55.

In other Markforged news, major shareholder Gregory Mark sold 122,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.31, for a total value of $529,987.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 234,408 shares of company stock valued at $1,072,240.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in Markforged by 227.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 678,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,641,000 after purchasing an additional 471,102 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Markforged by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 574,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,086,000 after acquiring an additional 32,400 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Markforged by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 328,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after buying an additional 4,865 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Markforged by 683.2% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 270,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after buying an additional 235,849 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Markforged in the 4th quarter worth $724,000. 47.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

