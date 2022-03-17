Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $9.100-$10.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.740. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.75 billion-$2.86 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.82 billion.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DOOR. StockNews.com upgraded Masonite International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Masonite International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. TheStreet cut Masonite International from a b rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Masonite International from $153.00 to $142.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Masonite International from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $132.25.

Shares of DOOR traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $99.30. The stock had a trading volume of 1,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,299. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.09 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.96. Masonite International has a 12-month low of $85.17 and a 12-month high of $132.22.

Masonite International ( NYSE:DOOR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 20th. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.07. Masonite International had a return on equity of 27.40% and a net margin of 3.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Masonite International will post 9.7 EPS for the current year.

In other Masonite International news, Director Jay Ira Steinfeld bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $85.80 per share, for a total transaction of $85,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Masonite International by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 32,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,808,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 4.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Masonite International during the third quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after buying an additional 2,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Masonite International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $368,000.

Masonite International Corp. engages in the manufacture of interior and exterior doors for residential and architectural use. It operates through the following geographical segments: North American Residential, Europe, Architectural, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and other segment includes unallocated corporate costs and the results of immaterial operating segments.

