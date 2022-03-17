Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) is Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s 10th Largest Position

Peoples Financial Services CORP. trimmed its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,657 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,423 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises 1.9% of Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $4,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 746 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 1.1% in the third quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 2,594 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $902,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 0.9% in the third quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,242 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Mastercard by 3.4% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 901 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Asset Management LLC raised its position in Mastercard by 2.4% in the third quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. 73.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MA opened at $344.68 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $336.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.09. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $305.61 and a one year high of $401.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $361.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $352.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.17 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 122.90% and a net margin of 46.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.37%.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 30th that allows the company to buyback $8.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit services provider to repurchase up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms have commented on MA. UBS Group began coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $448.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on Mastercard from $455.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Mastercard from $448.00 to $449.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Wedbush cut their price objective on Mastercard from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Mastercard from $465.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $429.20.

In other Mastercard news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 15,310 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total value of $5,515,580.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 155,060 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.74, for a total value of $59,502,724.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 480,490 shares of company stock valued at $181,379,981. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

