Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Maverix Metals had a return on equity of 5.12% and a net margin of 47.26%.
Shares of NYSE MMX traded down $0.15 on Thursday, hitting $4.77. The company had a trading volume of 343,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,899. The company has a quick ratio of 15.06, a current ratio of 15.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Maverix Metals has a 12-month low of $3.91 and a 12-month high of $6.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $700.81 million, a P/E ratio of 26.50 and a beta of 0.92.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.0125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Maverix Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.78%.
Several analysts recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Maverix Metals from C$7.75 to C$6.75 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Maverix Metals from C$8.50 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Maverix Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Maverix Metals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.79.
About Maverix Metals (Get Rating)
Maverix Metals, Inc engages in the evaluation and acquisition of mining royalties and precious metals streams. Its assets include La Colorada, San Jose, Mt. Carlton, Vivien, Beta Hunt, Silvertrip, Florida Canyon, Moose River, Shalipayco and Romero. The company was founded by Geoffrey A. Burns and Daniel O’Flaherty on September 5, 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
Further Reading
