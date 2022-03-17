Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Maverix Metals had a return on equity of 5.12% and a net margin of 47.26%.

Shares of NYSE MMX traded down $0.15 on Thursday, hitting $4.77. The company had a trading volume of 343,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,899. The company has a quick ratio of 15.06, a current ratio of 15.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Maverix Metals has a 12-month low of $3.91 and a 12-month high of $6.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $700.81 million, a P/E ratio of 26.50 and a beta of 0.92.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.0125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Maverix Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.78%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MMX. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Maverix Metals by 53.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 57,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 20,165 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Maverix Metals by 50.2% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 156,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after buying an additional 52,452 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Maverix Metals by 101.2% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 74,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 37,614 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Maverix Metals by 192.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 35,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 23,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Maverix Metals in the third quarter valued at about $63,000. 27.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Maverix Metals from C$7.75 to C$6.75 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Maverix Metals from C$8.50 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Maverix Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Maverix Metals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.79.

Maverix Metals, Inc engages in the evaluation and acquisition of mining royalties and precious metals streams. Its assets include La Colorada, San Jose, Mt. Carlton, Vivien, Beta Hunt, Silvertrip, Florida Canyon, Moose River, Shalipayco and Romero. The company was founded by Geoffrey A. Burns and Daniel O’Flaherty on September 5, 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

