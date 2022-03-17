McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Sold by Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd trimmed its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 315 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in McKesson were worth $1,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in McKesson by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at about $551,000. Courier Capital LLC acquired a new stake in McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at about $242,000. Latitude Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $327,000. Institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 15,842 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $3,960,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Tracy Faber sold 2,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.23, for a total value of $539,477.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,901 shares of company stock valued at $4,506,382 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MCK opened at $291.36 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $43.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.70. McKesson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $180.41 and a fifty-two week high of $293.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $265.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $233.67.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $6.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.38 by $0.77. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 1,931.18% and a net margin of 0.55%. The firm had revenue of $68.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 23.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently 21.15%.

MCK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $252.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. UBS Group boosted their price target on McKesson from $245.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of McKesson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $230.00 to $333.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of McKesson from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of McKesson from $268.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, McKesson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $285.38.

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

