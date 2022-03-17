MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) Short Interest Update

MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,720,000 shares, an increase of 17.8% from the February 13th total of 1,460,000 shares. Currently, 7.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 243,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.1 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MAX. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of MediaAlpha by 917.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MediaAlpha by 139.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of MediaAlpha by 194.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,957 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MediaAlpha by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of MediaAlpha during the 3rd quarter valued at about $97,000. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MediaAlpha stock opened at $14.70 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.57. The company has a market cap of $895.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.00 and a beta of 0.39. MediaAlpha has a 12-month low of $10.22 and a 12-month high of $59.04.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MAX shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of MediaAlpha from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of MediaAlpha from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Citigroup cut shares of MediaAlpha from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MediaAlpha from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of MediaAlpha from $30.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.44.

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. Its real-time customer acquisition and predictive analytics platform allows insurance carriers, distributors, and other clients to acquire customers and optimize customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance.

