Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.560-$1.580 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.580. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $145.00 to $136.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $127.00 to $116.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Medtronic from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price target for the company from $145.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $129.45.

Shares of NYSE:MDT traded up $2.44 during trading on Thursday, reaching $109.74. The stock had a trading volume of 5,693,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,749,420. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $104.75 and its 200 day moving average is $114.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.61. Medtronic has a 52 week low of $98.38 and a 52 week high of $135.89. The stock has a market cap of $147.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.74.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.91 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.46% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Medtronic will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.42%.

In related news, EVP Robert John White sold 7,218 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.04, for a total transaction of $736,524.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.30, for a total transaction of $631,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 8.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,000,437 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,613,745,000 after purchasing an additional 981,186 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 108.2% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 61,019 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,313,000 after purchasing an additional 31,707 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 60.5% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 31,834 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,293,000 after purchasing an additional 11,997 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,245,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at about $662,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

