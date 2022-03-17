MEET.ONE (MEETONE) Price Up 12% This Week

MEET.ONE (MEETONE) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 16th. One MEET.ONE coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, MEET.ONE has traded up 12% against the US dollar. MEET.ONE has a market capitalization of $143,678.42 and $908.00 worth of MEET.ONE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002440 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001931 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.09 or 0.00046563 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000149 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,755.28 or 0.06721507 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,996.95 or 1.00012239 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.41 or 0.00040022 BTC.

About MEET.ONE

MEET.ONE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,913,271,866 coins. The official website for MEET.ONE is meet.one . MEET.ONE’s official message board is medium.com/@MEET.ONE . MEET.ONE’s official Twitter account is @MeetDotOne and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MEETONE is an EOS block explorer. MEET.ONE is very active in EOS developer community. With product development experience of a hundred million users. Successfully launched the first automated BiOS BOOT process in the community test network. Another feature, Scholar Testnet, was developed by MEET.ONE and other three teams which have been committed to building better EOS Ecology. From Dawn 2.0, we began to provide block producers' technical support for the community. “

Buying and Selling MEET.ONE

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MEET.ONE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MEET.ONE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MEET.ONE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

