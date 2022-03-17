MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $16.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 13.72% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “MeiraGTx Holdings plc focuses on operating as a holding company for MeiraGTx Limited which operates as a clinical stage gene therapy company. It develops novel gene therapy treatments for inherited and acquired disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of AAV-CNGB3, AAV-CNGA3, AAV-RPE65, AAV-RPGR, AAV-AQP1, AAV-AQP1 and AAV-UPF1 which are in clinical stage. MeiraGTx Holdings plc is based in New York. “

Get MeiraGTx alerts:

Shares of MeiraGTx stock opened at $14.07 on Tuesday. MeiraGTx has a one year low of $11.60 and a one year high of $24.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $628.62 million, a P/E ratio of -7.77 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 2.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.35.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGTX. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of MeiraGTx by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 275,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,268,000 after purchasing an additional 23,608 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MeiraGTx by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 107,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 16,181 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of MeiraGTx by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 383,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,948,000 after purchasing an additional 14,910 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MeiraGTx by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 63,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 12,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of MeiraGTx by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 44,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065 shares during the last quarter. 61.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MeiraGTx (Get Rating)

MeiraGTx Holdings Plc engages in the development of novel gene therapy treatments. It focuses on inherited retinal diseases, neurodegenerative diseases, and severe forms of xerostomia. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Ireland, Netherlands, and United Kingdom. Its pipeline includes AAV CNGB3, AAV-CNGA3, AAV-RPE65, AAV-RPGR, AAV-AQP1 and AAV-UPF1.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MeiraGTx (MGTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MeiraGTx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MeiraGTx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.