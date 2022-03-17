Metals Acquisition Corp (NYSE:MTAL) Stake Increased by Tuttle Capital Management LLC

Tuttle Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Metals Acquisition Corp (NYSE:MTAL – Get Rating) by 33.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 160,816 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,204 shares during the period. Metals Acquisition accounts for 1.8% of Tuttle Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Tuttle Capital Management LLC owned about 0.49% of Metals Acquisition worth $1,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Berkley W R Corp purchased a new position in Metals Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $742,000. 32.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MTAL opened at $9.66 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.67. Metals Acquisition Corp has a one year low of $9.57 and a one year high of $10.00.

Metals Acquisition Corp is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Metals Acquisition Corp is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

