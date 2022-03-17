Mexco Energy Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:MXC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Mexco Energy Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:MXC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 16,800 shares, a decrease of 20.0% from the February 13th total of 21,000 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 334,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of Mexco Energy stock traded up $1.29 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $18.55. 5,995 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 457,844. The company has a market cap of $39.36 million, a PE ratio of 44.26 and a beta of 1.38. Mexco Energy has a 12 month low of $6.88 and a 12 month high of $43.00.

In other news, insider Stacy D. Hardin sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total transaction of $50,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Tammy Mccomic sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $64,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,352 shares of company stock worth $462,025. Company insiders own 52.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mexco Energy in the fourth quarter worth $149,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Mexco Energy by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 40,095 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 6,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Mexco Energy in the third quarter worth $168,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Mexco Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Mexco Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mexco Energy Corp. operates as an independent oil and gas company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas properties and crude oil. The firm operates its oil & gas exploration in the following areas: the Delaware Basin located in the Western portion of the Permian Basin, including Lea and Eddy Counties, New Mexico, and Loving County, Texas and the Midland Basin located in the Eastern portion of the Permian Basin, including Reagan, Upton, Midland, Martin, Howard, and Glasscock Counties, Texas.

