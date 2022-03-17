Michael J. Bufano Acquires 25,000 Shares of Allbirds Inc (NASDAQ:BIRD) Stock

Allbirds Inc (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Rating) CFO Michael J. Bufano bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.17 per share, for a total transaction of $129,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ BIRD opened at $5.95 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.38. Allbirds Inc has a twelve month low of $5.05 and a twelve month high of $32.44.

Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $97.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.28 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Allbirds Inc will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BIRD. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Allbirds during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Allbirds during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Allbirds during the fourth quarter valued at about $98,000. SG3 Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Allbirds during the fourth quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Allbirds during the fourth quarter valued at about $133,000. 26.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on BIRD. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Allbirds from $26.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. William Blair initiated coverage on Allbirds in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded Allbirds from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Allbirds from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on Allbirds from $25.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Allbirds has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.25.

Allbirds Inc is a lifestyle brand with naturally derived materials to make footwear and apparel products. Allbirds Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

