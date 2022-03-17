Michael P. Kouzelos Sells 9,729 Shares of CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) Stock

CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ – Get Rating) insider Michael P. Kouzelos sold 9,729 shares of CBIZ stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.32, for a total value of $382,544.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE CBZ opened at $40.64 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 31.26 and a beta of 0.72. CBIZ, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.68 and a 1-year high of $41.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.79.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The business services provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $242.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.76 million. CBIZ had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.48%. The company’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that CBIZ, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

CBZ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CBIZ in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com cut CBIZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CBIZ from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CBZ. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CBIZ in the fourth quarter worth approximately $112,744,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in CBIZ by 49,339.7% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,342,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339,573 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CBIZ by 4,024.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 923,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,119,000 after buying an additional 900,915 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in CBIZ during the 4th quarter worth $20,750,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in CBIZ by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,559,009 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $100,108,000 after purchasing an additional 331,312 shares in the last quarter.

CBIZ, Inc engages in the provision of financial, insurance, and advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, National Practices, and Corporate and Other. The Financial Services segment offers accounting, tax, government health care consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk advisory services.

