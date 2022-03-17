Midwest (MDWT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Midwest (NASDAQ:MDWT – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.83 per share for the quarter.

MDWT opened at $20.90 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.83. Midwest has a 1 year low of $13.16 and a 1 year high of $53.79. The firm has a market cap of $78.12 million, a P/E ratio of -3.07 and a beta of -0.15.

Get Midwest alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Midwest stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Midwest Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MDWT – Get Rating) by 111.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,315 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,541 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.38% of Midwest worth $251,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MDWT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Midwest from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Midwest from $50.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Midwest Company Profile (Get Rating)

Midwest Holding, Inc engages in the provision of insurance services. It offers underwriting and marketing of life insurance and annuity products. The company was founded by Rick D. Meyer and Travis R. Meyer on October 31, 2003 and is headquartered in Lincoln, NE.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Midwest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Midwest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.