Mineral Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:MALRF) Short Interest Update

Mineral Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:MALRF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 57,100 shares, a decline of 24.4% from the February 13th total of 75,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 63.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MALRF traded down $0.23 on Thursday, reaching $32.17. The company had a trading volume of 2,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 728. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.52. Mineral Resources has a twelve month low of $27.13 and a twelve month high of $48.27.

Mineral Resources Ltd. engages in mining and processing of mineral properties. The firm operates through the following segments: Mining Services; Commodities; and Central. It offers contract crushing, infrastructure, and recovery of base metals concentrate. The company was founded by Christopher J. Ellison on February 27, 2006 and is headquartered in Perth, Australia.

