Mineral Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:MALRF) Short Interest Update

Mineral Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:MALRF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 57,100 shares, a decline of 24.4% from the February 13th total of 75,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 63.4 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:MALRF traded down $0.23 on Thursday, reaching $32.17. The company had a trading volume of 2,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 728. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.52. Mineral Resources has a twelve month low of $27.13 and a twelve month high of $48.27.
About Mineral Resources
