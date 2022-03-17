Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank reduced its position in shares of Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,453 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,219 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Minerals Technologies were worth $1,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 0.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 437,260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Minerals Technologies during the third quarter worth $238,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Minerals Technologies during the third quarter worth $349,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 108.2% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 10,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Minerals Technologies in the third quarter valued at $1,018,000. 94.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Minerals Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. CL King cut their price target on shares of Minerals Technologies from $90.00 to $87.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Minerals Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Minerals Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th.

Shares of NYSE:MTX opened at $66.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 1.39. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.24 and a 1-year high of $88.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.04. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 11.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th. Minerals Technologies’s payout ratio is 4.12%.

Minerals Technologies, Inc is a resource and technology-based company. It develops, produces, and markets a range of mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products. It operates through the following four segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals, Refractories and Energy Services. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, chromite and leonardite.

