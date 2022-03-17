MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) Stock Price Up 8.2%

Shares of MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO – Get Rating) traded up 8.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.11 and last traded at $7.01. 46,016 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 568,473 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.48.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered MINISO Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.17. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 28.54, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.05.

MINISO Group ( NYSE:MNSO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.24. MINISO Group had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 5.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that MINISO Group Holding Limited will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MNSO. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in MINISO Group by 61.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 132,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after acquiring an additional 50,236 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of MINISO Group during the 2nd quarter worth $259,000. New Silk Road Investment PTE Ltd. boosted its position in shares of MINISO Group by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. New Silk Road Investment PTE Ltd. now owns 864,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,172,000 after acquiring an additional 15,200 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in MINISO Group during the fourth quarter worth about $2,713,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in MINISO Group by 162.5% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 26,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 16,671 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.52% of the company’s stock.

About MINISO Group

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products in China, Asia, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names.

