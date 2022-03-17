Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at William Blair

William Blair began coverage on shares of Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

MCW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. FIG Partners raised Mister Car Wash to a reduce rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley raised Mister Car Wash from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Mister Car Wash from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Mister Car Wash from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.00.

MCW opened at $16.07 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Mister Car Wash has a one year low of $14.36 and a one year high of $24.49.

In other news, General Counsel Lisa Bossard Funk sold 13,814 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total transaction of $262,051.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Casey Penn Lindsay sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total value of $185,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,896 shares of company stock worth $566,491.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCW. Leonard Green & Partners L.P. raised its holdings in Mister Car Wash by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Leonard Green & Partners L.P. now owns 219,213,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,991,870,000 after purchasing an additional 4,051,981 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Mister Car Wash by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 8,089,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506,851 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Mister Car Wash by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,568,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,192,000 after purchasing an additional 125,184 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Mister Car Wash by 92.1% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,240,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,380,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032,715 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Mister Car Wash in the 4th quarter worth $65,866,000. 96.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mister Car Wash, Inc provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company also provides related automotive services, including quick lube services and gasoline sales. As of March 31, 2021, it operated 344 car wash locations in 21 states, which include 263 express exterior locations and 81 interior cleaning locations.

