Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,633 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. Comcast accounts for approximately 2.4% of Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $3,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in Comcast by 10.4% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 42,275 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,364,000 after buying an additional 3,969 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD boosted its holdings in Comcast by 7.5% during the third quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 423,439 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $23,683,000 after purchasing an additional 29,619 shares in the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 10.3% during the third quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 86,564 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,841,000 after purchasing an additional 8,071 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 106,914 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $5,980,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,767,000. Institutional investors own 82.58% of the company’s stock.

Comcast stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $45.98. The company had a trading volume of 568,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,964,533. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.27 and a fifty-two week high of $61.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $208.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.76.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The cable giant reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Comcast had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The company had revenue of $30.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 33.00%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Macquarie cut shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Comcast from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Comcast from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.48.

In other Comcast news, CEO David N. Watson sold 65,410 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total transaction of $2,988,582.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

