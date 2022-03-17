Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC Decreases Stock Position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC cut its holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,205 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 681 shares during the period. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $1,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Defined Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in TE Connectivity by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,498 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in TE Connectivity by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,055 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in TE Connectivity by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 51,770 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $8,319,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its stake in TE Connectivity by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,466 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter valued at about $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 8,698 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.30, for a total transaction of $1,385,591.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TEL traded down $0.37 on Thursday, reaching $130.99. The company had a trading volume of 42,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,906,490. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.74 billion, a PE ratio of 17.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.35. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1 year low of $123.31 and a 1 year high of $166.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $144.59 and a 200-day moving average of $149.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 21.87% and a net margin of 16.07%. TE Connectivity’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.14%.

TEL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TE Connectivity currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.13.

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

