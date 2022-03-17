Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC Grows Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,769 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 99 shares during the quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Diageo by 0.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,084,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,384,000 after buying an additional 17,049 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia grew its holdings in shares of Diageo by 2.4% during the third quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,658,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,156,000 after buying an additional 38,244 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of Diageo by 11.7% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,432,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,189,000 after buying an additional 149,761 shares in the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP grew its holdings in shares of Diageo by 11.7% during the third quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 1,431,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,356,000 after buying an additional 149,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Diageo by 2.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,229,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,304,000 after buying an additional 26,726 shares in the last quarter. 9.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Diageo alerts:

NYSE:DEO traded up $4.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $194.97. The stock had a trading volume of 10,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,357. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $199.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $201.30. Diageo plc has a twelve month low of $163.41 and a twelve month high of $223.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a $1.5714 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a yield of 1.9%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Societe Generale raised shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $202.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $954.62.

Diageo Company Profile (Get Rating)

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.