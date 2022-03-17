Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC Has $1.71 Million Stock Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,605 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 311 shares during the quarter. 3M makes up approximately 1.1% of Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MMM. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in 3M by 4.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,630,784 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,302,871,000 after buying an additional 1,739,749 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of 3M by 16.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,903,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,172,678,000 after purchasing an additional 832,796 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of 3M by 44.9% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,120,451 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $371,968,000 after purchasing an additional 656,752 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of 3M by 95.1% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,179,430 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $213,984,000 after purchasing an additional 574,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of 3M by 23.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,941,398 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $340,560,000 after purchasing an additional 373,543 shares during the last quarter. 66.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MMM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho cut their price target on 3M from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on 3M in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Argus cut their price target on 3M from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley cut 3M from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on 3M from $168.00 to $118.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, 3M presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.73.

Shares of NYSE:MMM traded up $1.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $146.65. 84,356 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,609,260. The business’s 50 day moving average is $160.11 and its 200-day moving average is $173.05. The company has a market capitalization of $83.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. 3M has a 1-year low of $139.74 and a 1-year high of $208.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. 3M had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 40.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that 3M will post 10.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a $1.49 dividend. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.89%.

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

