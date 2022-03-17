Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC Has $2.24 Million Stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Waste Management makes up approximately 1.4% of Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $2,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Waste Management by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 22,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,762,000 after acquiring an additional 2,155 shares in the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $239,000. Orser Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Waste Management by 60.1% during the 4th quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 11,405 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after buying an additional 4,280 shares in the last quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,853 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,817,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 8,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. 74.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WM traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $155.38. 19,955 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,245,540. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $149.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.84. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.47 and a 1 year high of $168.04. The stock has a market cap of $64.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.86.

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.26. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 28.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This is a boost from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.49%.

In related news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 10,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.15, for a total value of $1,550,856.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John C. Pope sold 195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.41, for a total transaction of $30,304.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,247 shares of company stock worth $1,601,255. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on WM shares. Erste Group lowered Waste Management to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.88.

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment consists of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment consists of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

