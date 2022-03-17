Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC Sells 1,607 Shares of Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN)

Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,127 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,607 shares during the period. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Nuance Communications were worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its holdings in Nuance Communications by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 79,051 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,351,000 after purchasing an additional 3,076 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Nuance Communications by 526.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,245,485 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $123,591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886,827 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nuance Communications by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,992 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nuance Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nuance Communications by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 105,989 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,833,000 after buying an additional 1,840 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Nuance Communications in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Nuance Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Nuance Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.25.

NUAN stock remained flat at $$55.99 during midday trading on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $17.88 billion, a PE ratio of -174.97 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.25. Nuance Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $39.90 and a one year high of $56.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $321.40 million for the quarter. Nuance Communications had a negative net margin of 7.41% and a positive return on equity of 2.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nuance Communications, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

In other Nuance Communications news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 5,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.29, for a total transaction of $313,494.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Nuance Communications, Inc engages in the provision of conversational artificial intelligence (AI) and ambient clinical intelligence services. It offers a wide range of products and services, including clinical documentation, solutions for clinicians, radiologists and care teams, as well as intelligent customer engagement, and security and biometric solutions for brands.

