Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC Sells 60 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC reduced its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,226 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Intellectus Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 3,838 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,911 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $963,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 3,685 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Marotta Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 1,928 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Old Port Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 3,419 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. 77.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UNP traded up $4.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $264.15. The company had a trading volume of 3,958,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,619,021. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $195.68 and a 12 month high of $270.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $248.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $236.40. The company has a market cap of $168.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.55, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.17.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.06. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.92% and a return on equity of 44.50%. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the railroad operator to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 47.44%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $249.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $268.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $245.00 to $287.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $236.00 to $257.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $264.33.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

