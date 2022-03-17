Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 131,094 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 2,777,754 shares.The stock last traded at $6.41 and had previously closed at $6.40.

Separately, Bank of America raised Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The company has a market capitalization of $81.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.36, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.86.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group ( NYSE:MUFG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.36% and a net margin of 20.96%. The company had revenue of $12.36 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. apricus wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,134,000. JustInvest LLC raised its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 184,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 13,266 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,011,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,523,000 after purchasing an additional 75,329 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $1,628,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,088,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,165,000 after purchasing an additional 548,880 shares in the last quarter. 12.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Company Profile (NYSE:MUFG)

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which provides financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Retail Banking Business Group, Integrated Corporate Banking Business Group, Integrated Trust Assets Business Group, Integrated Global Business Group, Global Markets and Others.

