Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 131,094 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 2,777,754 shares.The stock last traded at $6.41 and had previously closed at $6.40.
Separately, Bank of America raised Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The company has a market capitalization of $81.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.36, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.86.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. apricus wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,134,000. JustInvest LLC raised its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 184,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 13,266 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,011,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,523,000 after purchasing an additional 75,329 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $1,628,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,088,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,165,000 after purchasing an additional 548,880 shares in the last quarter. 12.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Company Profile (NYSE:MUFG)
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which provides financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Retail Banking Business Group, Integrated Corporate Banking Business Group, Integrated Trust Assets Business Group, Integrated Global Business Group, Global Markets and Others.
