MOBOX (MBOX) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $77.75 Million

MOBOX (MBOX) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. During the last seven days, MOBOX has traded up 13.2% against the US dollar. One MOBOX coin can now be purchased for about $2.10 or 0.00005145 BTC on exchanges. MOBOX has a market cap of $167.75 million and $77.75 million worth of MOBOX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002450 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001945 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.69 or 0.00045774 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000149 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,800.44 or 0.06858236 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40,926.37 or 1.00228016 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.43 or 0.00040242 BTC.

MOBOX’s total supply is 389,181,745 coins and its circulating supply is 79,853,076 coins. MOBOX’s official Twitter account is @MOBOX_Official

