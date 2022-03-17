Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) Reaches New 52-Week High at $328.36

Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $328.36 and last traded at $327.77, with a volume of 559740 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $308.70.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MOH shares. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $335.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $397.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $304.00 to $308.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $345.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $323.40.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $300.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $294.64. The company has a market capitalization of $19.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.32, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.79.

Molina Healthcare ( NYSE:MOH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.13. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 32.76% and a net margin of 2.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.51) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jeff D. Barlow sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $1,575,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 195 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.21, for a total transaction of $61,075.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,986 shares of company stock valued at $1,882,749 in the last ninety days. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BOKF NA raised its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 7,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $177,876,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Molina Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at about $247,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC grew its stake in Molina Healthcare by 48.5% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 4,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after buying an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

About Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH)

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the Health Plans and Other segments. The Health Plans segment consists of health plans in 11 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico and includes direct delivery business. The Other segment includes the historical results of the MMIS and behavioral health subsidiaries.

