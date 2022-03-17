Mondi plc (LON:MNDI) Insider Sells £131,878.11 in Stock

Mondi plc (LON:MNDI – Get Rating) insider Andrew King sold 9,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,407 ($18.30), for a total transaction of £131,878.11 ($171,492.99).

Shares of MNDI opened at GBX 1,527 ($19.86) on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,753.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,813.28. The stock has a market capitalization of £7.41 billion and a PE ratio of 11.66. Mondi plc has a 1 year low of GBX 1,233.50 ($16.04) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,088 ($27.15). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.57, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Get Mondi alerts:

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a €0.45 ($0.49) dividend. This is a positive change from Mondi’s previous dividend of $0.20. This represents a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. Mondi’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.70%.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mondi in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mondi currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,133 ($27.74).

About Mondi (Get Rating)

Mondi plc engages in the manufacture and sale of packaging and paper products in Africa, Western Europe, Emerging Europe, Russia, North America, South America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, Engineered Materials, and Uncoated Fine Paper segments. The company offers flexible packaging, bags, and pouches; personal care components; release liners; technical films; corrugated packaging solutions; industrial bags; barrier coatings; specialty Kraft and sack Kraft papers; containerboards; and office and professional printing papers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mondi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.