Monero Classic (XMC) Price Down 2.7% This Week

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. One Monero Classic coin can now be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000475 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Monero Classic has traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar. Monero Classic has a market cap of $3.73 million and $16,028.00 worth of Monero Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $187.68 or 0.00458470 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000415 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000089 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0902 or 0.00000220 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Monero Classic Coin Profile

Monero Classic (XMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 2nd, 2018. Monero Classic’s total supply is 19,176,436 coins. Monero Classic’s official website is monero-classic.org . Monero Classic’s official Twitter account is @MoneroClassic and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Monero Classic is https://reddit.com/r/MoneroClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “MoneroClassic (XMC) is a hard fork of Monero (XMR) blockchain which will maintain the original blockchain after the ASIC-resistant hard fork that took place in 2018. XMC does not change the CryptoNight algorithm allowing for ASICs to be used for mining. “

Buying and Selling Monero Classic

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monero Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

