MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,880,000 shares, a decrease of 28.1% from the February 13th total of 5,400,000 shares. Approximately 4.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,830,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

In other MoneyGram International news, CAO Robert L. Villasenor sold 21,597 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.66, for a total transaction of $230,224.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Adrianna E. Greenwald sold 8,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.67, for a total value of $94,162.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,707 shares of company stock worth $327,237. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in MoneyGram International by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,138,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,435,000 after purchasing an additional 440,562 shares during the period. Archon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MoneyGram International by 81.7% during the 4th quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,218,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447,465 shares during the period. Park West Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MoneyGram International by 511.1% during the 3rd quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 2,750,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,055,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in MoneyGram International by 246.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,505,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,771,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782,817 shares during the period. Finally, Beach Point Capital Management LP increased its stake in MoneyGram International by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 2,490,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,653,000 after acquiring an additional 357,787 shares during the period. 75.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MGI opened at $10.75 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.51 and a 200-day moving average of $8.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $975.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.43 and a beta of 1.33. MoneyGram International has a 1-year low of $5.06 and a 1-year high of $12.36.

MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.07. MoneyGram International had a negative net margin of 2.95% and a negative return on equity of 12.14%. The firm had revenue of $324.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS.

MGI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MoneyGram International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.75 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of MoneyGram International in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of MoneyGram International from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.92.

About MoneyGram International (Get Rating)

MoneyGram International, Inc is a global payment services company, which offers global money transfers, bill payment solutions and money orders. It operates through the following business segments: Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment provides money transfer services.

