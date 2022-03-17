Morris Prychidny Purchases 23,500 Shares of Nighthawk Gold Corp. (TSE:NHK) Stock

Nighthawk Gold Corp. (TSE:NHK – Get Rating) Director Morris Prychidny bought 23,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.84 per share, for a total transaction of C$19,740.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 748,103 shares in the company, valued at C$628,406.52.

Morris Prychidny also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 27th, Morris Prychidny bought 11,000 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.67 per share, for a total transaction of C$7,370.00.

TSE NHK opened at C$0.82 on Thursday. Nighthawk Gold Corp. has a 1-year low of C$0.64 and a 1-year high of C$1.35. The company has a market capitalization of C$70.64 million and a PE ratio of -1.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.82.

NHK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Laurentian Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Nighthawk Gold in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$3.75 target price on the stock. Laurentian set a C$3.75 target price on shares of Nighthawk Gold in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Haywood Securities dropped their price target on shares of Nighthawk Gold from C$3.50 to C$2.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

About Nighthawk Gold

Nighthawk Gold Corp. identifies, acquires, explores for, and evaluates gold properties in Canada. It owns a 100% interest in the Indin Lake Gold property, which comprises of Archean gold camp covering an area of 229,791 acres located in the Northwest Territories. The company was formerly known as Merc International Minerals Inc and changed its name to Nighthawk Gold Corp.

