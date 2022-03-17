Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (LON:MAB1) Insider Acquires £312.20 in Stock

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (LON:MAB1 – Get Rating) insider Lucy Tilley bought 28 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,115 ($14.50) per share, for a total transaction of £312.20 ($405.98).

Lucy Tilley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 14th, Lucy Tilley acquired 20 shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,435 ($18.66) per share, for a total transaction of £287 ($373.21).

Shares of LON MAB1 opened at GBX 1,090 ($14.17) on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,256.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,318.36. The stock has a market cap of £579.93 million and a P/E ratio of 35.83. Mortgage Advice Bureau has a fifty-two week low of GBX 952.93 ($12.39) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,500 ($19.51). The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau in a research note on Thursday, January 27th.

Mortgage Advice Bureau Company Profile

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage advice services in the United Kingdom. The company provides advice on approximately 12,000 residential and buy-to-let mortgage products through mortgage intermediaries. It also offers advice on protection and general insurance products.

