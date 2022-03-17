Moser Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.29 Million Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Moser Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,450 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 623 shares during the quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 86.9% during the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. 71.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PEP shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. DZ Bank cut PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on PepsiCo from $171.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.81.

PEP stock traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $160.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 116,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,926,379. The company has a market cap of $222.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $168.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $163.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.41 and a 12 month high of $177.24.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53. The firm had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.24 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.42% and a net margin of 9.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.32%.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

