Moser Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.59 Million Stock Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Moser Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,298 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories makes up about 1.0% of Moser Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,135,000. Gilbert & Cook Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth $328,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 5,215 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 30,419 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $4,229,000 after purchasing an additional 6,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,844 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726 shares in the last quarter. 73.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ABT traded up $2.00 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $119.48. 4,441,833 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,603,494. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.85. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $105.36 and a 12 month high of $142.60. The firm has a market cap of $210.70 billion, a PE ratio of 30.32, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.76.

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $11.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.71 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 27.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 47.72%.

Abbott Laboratories announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Friday, December 10th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the healthcare product maker to reacquire up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

ABT has been the topic of several recent research reports. BTIG Research cut their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $157.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.58.

In other news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.54, for a total transaction of $1,031,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Nancy Mckinstry sold 1,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.42, for a total transaction of $187,901.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 46,084 shares of company stock valued at $6,237,253. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

