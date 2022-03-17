Moser Wealth Advisors LLC Has $618,000 Stock Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Moser Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 32.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,615 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GS. Birinyi Associates Inc. grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc. now owns 14,525 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,491,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 20,632 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,800,000 after buying an additional 1,701 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 4,220 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 107,213 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $40,529,000 after buying an additional 7,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 99,703 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $37,690,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GS traded down $1.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $339.55. 81,223 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,518,007. The company has a market cap of $113.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $317.72 and a one year high of $426.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $354.05 and a 200 day moving average of $381.85.

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $10.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.10 by ($1.29). The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 33.29% and a return on equity of 22.97%. The firm had revenue of $12.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $12.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 39.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 13.48%.

GS has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $455.00 to $448.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $598.00 to $574.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $479.00 to $445.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. UBS Group set a $416.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $435.67.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

