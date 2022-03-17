Moser Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VYM. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC now owns 21,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,193,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Management boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 9,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co. boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 6,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period.
NYSEARCA:VYM traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $111.71. 59,265 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,523,746. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.22. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $98.10 and a fifty-two week high of $115.66.
